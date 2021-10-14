Kidnap plot

EU floats ban on Arctic fossil fuel exploitation Brussels: The European Union said on Wednesday it would seek an international agreement to ban the exploitation of...

Political crisis brews in Lebanon Beirut: Lebanon’s month-old government called off a cabinet session on Wednesday as a political crisis brewed within...

UK young adults face ‘cost of living crisis’ London: Britain’s young adults are facing a "cost of living crisis" as they struggle to pay bills while trying to...

India has no plans for booster dose; WHO unveils pandemic pathogen sleuth squad; Congo bans weddings; US to open land borders to vaccinated travellers Washington: The United States will open its land borders with Mexico and Canada in early November to non-essential...

Algerian court Algiers: An Algiers court on Wednesday dissolved civil society group Youth Action Rally , which has been a key part of...