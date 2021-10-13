Four students among five killed in Gojra accident

TOBA TEK SINGH: Five persons, including four students, died and six students sustained injuries in an accident at Gojra on Tuesday.
Reportedly, a motorcycle rickshaw was carrying 10 students of schools and colleges to Gojra from Chak 302/JB when it was hit by a bus coming from Faisalabad. As a result, rickshaw driver Shahid Masih, and three students, Abdullah, 11, Eishal Zahid, 9, Ayesha Basharat, 13, and Amina Asghar, 18, died on the spot while six other students sustained injuries.
The injured were rushed to a hospital. They included Eiman Fatima, Shahnaz Asif, Amina Azmat and Khadija Yousaf. Gojra City police have registered a case against the unknown bus driver who had fled after the accident
Meanwhile, thousands of people attended the funeral prayer of four students in their village.
