British Council to collaborate with Pakistan on heritage, culture

Islamabad: County Director of British Council Aamir Ramzan met Federal Education and Culture Minister Shafqat Mehmood here on Tuesday and discussed with him the collaboration between two countries on heritage and culture.

According to the visitor, from February to August in 2022, the UK is planning a season to mark the 75th anniversary of bilateral relationships in London between four nations of UK and four provinces of Pakistan.

The purpose of the exercise is to explore fresh views and new perspectives of both countries friendly relationships and to capture some key moments of historic relations to display it in UK. It will provide a platform to young people and new talent to come across and showcase their talent to further fortify their cultural ties.

The minister said Pakistan's heritage assets dated back to thousands of years i.e. Mohenjodaro Harappa and graveyard of Makli and the country was quite rich in heritage sites. He, however, said after the enactment of 18th Constitutional Amendment, many sections and activities had been devolved to the provinces so the federal ministry would play the role of coordination and troubleshooting between British Council and all federating units.