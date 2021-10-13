 
Wednesday October 13, 2021
El Nino puts millions in childhood malnutrition

World
AFP
October 13, 2021

Paris: Changing rain patterns caused by the El Nino warming phenomenon frequently drives millions of children into malnutrition and saddles them with life-long health issues, researchers said on Tuesday, calling for action against the “predictable” impact.

El Nino is a periodic event that affects global weather patterns, occurring every few years when eastern Pacific Ocean waters get unusually warm, leading to heavy rain in some regions but relative drought in others.

