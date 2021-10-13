Matric, Inter results likely in a couple of days

LAHORE : All the nine Boards of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab are most likely to announce the results of Matric and Intermediate Annual Examinations 2021 in a couple of days, it is learnt.

Earlier in late July the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab had issued directions to all the Exams Boards according to which candidates of Matric and Intermediate Annual Examinations 2021 had to appear in Part-I exams (only elective subjects) in the wake of COVID-19 situation. The exams were held in August but so far no exam board has announced the results of these exams as

approval of the Provincial Cabinet was required vis-à-vis the promotion policy.

Sources privy to the developments told The News that the Punjab government had sought approval of the cabinet members through circulation and the process was almost complete. They added as soon as the approval reaches the HED Punjab, all BISEs would announce the results.

It is pertinent to mention here that Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) held in mid-September decided that the average of elective subjects would be taken to calculate numbers in compulsory subjects.

While in order to facilitate the students it was also decided that all those candidates who failed in any subject would be given 33% marks for the purpose of computing averages. Since the policy was in contrast with the one already in place in Punjab, it was decided to get it approved by the Provincial Cabinet.

Talking to The News, Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz said that approval of half of the Provincial Cabinet members was required and the same was almost done through circulation. He further said all the BISEs had already prepared the results and once the policy was formally approved the boards would announce the results.

He expressed his hope that the results of Matric and Intermediate Exams 2021 would be announced soon in Punjab.