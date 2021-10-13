Barca’s Araujo suffers hamstring injury

BARCELONA: Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo has been sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained on international duty with Uruguay, the La Liga giants said Tuesday.
Ronald Koeman´s men have been badly hit by injuries this season and losing Araujo, who has played every game this term, will be another blow.
The 22-year-old Araujo was injured during Uruguay´s 3-0 World Cup qualifying loss to Argentina on Sunday.
"Tests carried out by the Uruguayan Football Association´s medical department have confirmed that first-teamer Ronald Araujo picked up a right hamstring injury during the match against Argentina," Barca said in a statement.
The Catalan club are struggling on and off the pitch. They sit ninth in La Liga and lost both their first two Champions League group games.
