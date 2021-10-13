Improving relations

After the instability in Afghanistan, Russia's relations with Pakistan are getting better. Due to support from the US, India had a stronghold in Afghanistan, but as the US withdrew its troops from Afghanistan, India has suffered a setback.
Russia needs Pakistan for maintaining security in the region. Peace in Afghanistan is imperative for the region. Pak-Russia relations are improving in economic as well as strategic arenas. Both countries conducted joint military exercises this year at Druzhba VI, hosted by Russia. The project of a gas pipeline from Karachi to Lahore will also be initiated with Russian assistance. Ultimately, it seems that relations between Russia and Pakistan are getting better and are necessary for prosperity in South Asia.
Engr Waqar Badar Kandhro
Larkana
