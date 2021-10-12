Doctor found dead

SUKKUR: The body of a doctor of Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Science, Sehwan, was found from his room, and the preliminary medical exam determined the cause of death to be heart attack. Dr Muhammad Ramzan Rao did not turn up for duty at ASIMS and director Sehwan, Dr Moinuddin Siddiqui, sent a staff member to his room who did not get any response despite knocking at the door. Ultimately, the door was broken and Dr Ramzan Rao was found dead.

The director of the Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Science, in his preliminary report, described the cause of death to be heart attack. He also requested the Sehwan Police to investigate the death to address concerns of his parents.