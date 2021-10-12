Mega corruption cases NAB’s high priority: chairman

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has said NAB will give high priority to mega corruption white collar crime cases and would not spare all those who have devoured billions of rupees of innocent Pakistanis through corruption and corrupt practices.

“The NAB has no affiliation with any individual, party or organisation but with the country and is performing its duties,” he said in a statement on Monday.

Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said eradication of corruption has become the voice of the whole nation as it not only halts the progress of the country but also usurps the rights of the deserving people.

He said Pakistan is facing the challenge of corruption which is the root cause of all problems being endured by the country. He said the Bureau during the present management of NAB has brought big fish to justice for the first time and recovered Rs539 billion from corrupt elements directly and indirectly from Oct 2017 to September 2021 that no one previously had ever been able to accomplish since the establishment of the anti-corruption watchdog in 1999. Besides the overall recovery of Rs 819 billion, NAB has filed 1,277 corruption references in various learned Accountability Courts, which are under adjudication and their worth is approximately Rs1,335 billion.

He said that during the present management of NAB, cases of Income Tax, Sales Tax and Under Invoicing were referred to FBR as per law. He said NAB is a people-friendly organisation which strongly believes in self-respect of people visiting NAB.