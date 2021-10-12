Jirga convened to resolve land dispute

GHALLANAI: A jirga has been convened for Tuesday to resolve the longstanding dispute over a piece of land between the Burhankhel and Halimzai tribes in the Kharkanai area.
The jirga of tribal elders, convened by the deputy commissioner of Mohmand on the directives of the commissioner of Peshawar, would hear the pleas of both sides to settle the issue of land once and for all. Tribal elders, including Malik Haji Ahmad Khwezai, Malik Sahibdad, Malik Younas Khan, Muzzamil Khan, Mian Gulghafar and others have informed all the relevant elders of Halimzai and Burhankhel tribes to attend the jirga. Police officials of Mohmand and Charsadda districts said that a grand jirga would be constituted to resolve the land dispute within three days.
