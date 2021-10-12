Wasa facilitation centre operational

LAHORE:To cope with different types of consumer complaints, Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has established a facilitation centre which is fully operational now at LDA Plaza on Egerton Road.

Managing Director Wasa Syed Zahid Aziz said this while talking to The News during a visit to the facilitation centre here on Monday. He said that the facilitation centre was established in the light of strategy to uplift the vision of Wasa and its services.

Giving details of the complaints to be handled by facilitation centre, Wasa MD said that the centre will take up

citizen’s complaints regarding payment not accounted for, change of name, address and property number, no water/sewer connection at site, revision of bill on actual reading, adjustment of incorrect debit/credit, change of plot size or property number, wrong meter reading, consumer receiving more than one bill, incorrect average charged, reconnection/disconnection, change of meter, consumer receiving more than bill, change of category/connection type, sewer blockage and overflow, contaminated water, water shortage and low pressure, pipe leakage and bursting, missing manhole rings, missing manhole covers and broken manhole rings etc.

MD Wasa said that the centre has a capacity to deal with 400 costumers per day. He concluded that the centre was one-point contact facility designed to give our valued customers maximum convenience with personalised and prompt service.