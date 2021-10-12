BMP, Baloch Levies to get latest training: CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities concerned to complete the recruitment process in Border Military Police (BMP) in a transparent manner at the earliest.

The chief minister said this in a meeting which reviewed matters pertaining to Border Military Police (BMP) and Baloch Levies. Usman Buzdar said the BMP and Baloch Levies would be given professional training to protect people living in tribal areas of DG Khan and Rajanpur, adding that their infrastructure would also be improved along with the provision of modern weapons. The meeting decided to hand over the command of Baloch Levies to the Punjab police. It decided to improve the organisational potential of BMP and Baloch Levies to better serve the general public. -

Meanwhile, the chief minister said that those playing with the lives of the people deserved no mercy. He said this while presiding over a meeting which discussed firing of dacoits in Sadiqabad and loss of precious human lives. The CM directed the police to arrest the criminals without any delay and added that the government would go to every extent to provide justice to bereaved heirs. Chief Secretary, IG police, SACM Hasaan Khawar, ACS (Home) and DG Khan Commissioner attended the meeting to review the initial report.

NOURAIZ SHAKOOR: Former federal minister and PTI leader Chaudhry Nouraiz Shakoor called on the chief minister on Monday. Talking on the occasion, the CM said that instructions had been issued to the relevant authorities to complete public welfare schemes according to their schedule.

LCCI: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) delegation led by its President Mian Nauman Kabir called on the chief minister to discuss issues faced by business community and industrialists. LCCI Senior Vice-President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice-President Haris Ateeq were also part of the delegation. Provincial Secretary Industry was also present. The chief minister assured the delegation of solving problems of the business community and industrialists immediately. The CM said the PTI government was a business-friendly government and his office was always open for the business community. Usman Buzdar said new projects worth billions of rupees had been launched for the construction and development of Lahore. Issuance of NOC for setting up new factories has been simplified.