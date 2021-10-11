‘Action against tax evaders corrupt elements inevitable’

Islamabad : In view of the concept of welfare state, the PTI government has taken full care of the poor citizens. In order to achieve self-sufficiency, a culture of paying taxes has to be promoted. These views were expressed by Central Vice President and Administrator Central Secretariat Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Zahid Hussain Kazmi in a special meeting with Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen.
According to details released by the Central Media Department, Central Vice President Zahid Hussain Kazmi called on Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tareen. During the meeting, important issues related to economic issues, facilities provided to the people and reform of tax system were discussed. Measures to reduce inflation and reform the economic structure were also discussed in detail. Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen gave a detailed briefing to Zahid Hussain Kazmi on the steps taken so far to revive the Pakistani economy and also briefed him on the objectives of his visit to the United States.
Central Vice President that strict action against tax evaders and corrupt elements is inevitable. According to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, strict action should be taken against those who loot national wealth, especially tax evaders. Help the economy get back on its feet.
