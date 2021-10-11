NC Chairman reaches Lausanne to meet FIFA officials

KARACHI: Chairman PFF Normalisation Committee Haroon Malik reached the FIFA headquarters in Lausanne on Sunday where he will hold meetings with the top FIFA officials to discuss various matters relating to football of Pakistan.

According to a press release of the NC, the meeting with the FIFA Members' Association Department will be of special importance and the measures taken by the PFF Normalisation Committee to revive football and the progress made so far will be reviewed.

He will report on the progress of the negotiations between the normalisation committee and the government of Pakistan. Among other engagements in this regard, he is scheduled to have an important meeting with FIFA Members Association Department officials on Monday (today) to review the steps taken by the committee since its inception in January 2021 and its results. The future course of action will also be worked out, NC said.