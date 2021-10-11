Better marketing

Pakistan is full of breathtaking tourist spots such as Neelum valley, Deosai plains, Siri Paye, Kumrat valley, Naltar valley, Babusar top, Fairy meadows, lush green mountains and so many other cultural, heritage, historical and archaeological places. A country’s image and reputation is judged on its capacity to provide the basic facilities to tourists.

For the PTI government, the easiest way to make money and fill up the country’s exchequer is to promote tourism. The government needs to put up its own advertisement campaign on the international media to show Pakistan’s beauty and invite the people to visit and explore it. The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) should launch an e-portal for visitors to facilitate bookings. This will bolster our fragile economy and portray a soft image of Pakistan across the world.

Insaf Brohi

Hyderabad