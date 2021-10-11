JUIF leader slams govt

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) provincial president Maulana Ataur Rahman on Sunday condemned the flawed policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government.

“This government has failed to deliver and the miseries of the people multiplied due to its flawed policies,” he told the executive council of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) here. He said that the price-hike had made life miserable for the people.

The executive council of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Sunday. The meeting reviewed arrangements for the Mufti Mahmud Conference, which is scheduled to be held in the provincial metropolis on October 14.