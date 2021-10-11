QWP chides PTI for incompetence

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had added to the misery of the people due to its incompetence.

He was addressing a gathering in Matta Union Council in Shabqadar tehsil in Charsadda district.

On this occasion, several PTI workers, including Fazle Maula, Hassan Khan, Dr Niamatullah, Inayatullah, Mohammad Ayaz and others announced joining the QWP along with their families and supporters.

Sikandar Sherpao said the PTI government lacked the ability to steer the country out of the prevailing crises. The QWP leader said rising inflation coupled with unemployment had badly affected the downtrodden people.

He said the people were facing spiraling inflation, which had no precedent in the country’s history. The slogan of change was a ploy to reach the corridors of power, he noted.

The PTI reneged on its pledges as it lacked the vision to deliver, he said, adding the government was now blaming the past rulers instead of admitting its failure. “The PTI rulers are presenting lame excuses to hide their incompetence,” he remarked.

The country, he said, was lurching from one crisis to another. The prices of daily use items had registered a sharp increase, which has dented the purchasing power of the poor, he noted with concern.

Sikandar Sherpao said the prices of electricity, gas and petroleum products were raised manifold. He said the economy was on the verge of collapse due to the flawed economic policies of the government.

The QWP leader said the economy had been mortgaged with the International Monetary Fund, which

was dictating terms to the government.

The lack of coordination and ambiguity on part of the government could be judged from the fact the ministers were making conflicting statements which created more confusion, he pointed out.