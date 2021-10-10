Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Victim’s partner denies blackmailing TikToker

LAHORE : TikToker Ayesha Akram’s partner Rambo has claimed innocence after police arrested him for allegedly blackmailing the victim, saying it was not his decision to take Ayesha to Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14.

Contrary to his statement, Ayesha Akram alleged that her partner, Rambo, was responsible for the entire episode on Independence Day. According to Rambo’s preliminary statement before police, he negated taking Ayesha to the park, saying it was not his decision. In a video statement, the accused said it was the charged mob that molested and manhandled the TikTok star.

He said he took Ayesha Akram out from Minar-e-Pakistan with great difficulty, and ended up getting behind bars for ‘saving the girl’.

At the end of the clip, Rambo mentioned that another guy was supposed to visit Minar-e-Pakistan with Ayesha however he canceled the plan at the last minute due to his brother’s demise.

Lorri Adda police took action following Ayesha’s complaint in which she alleged Rambo was blackmailing her over her video. She also mentioned giving Rs1million to Rambo, who runs a ‘TikTok gang’. Earlier, the TikToker claimed that Rambo belonged to a humble family and she supported him financially and treated him like a younger brother.

Police on Friday apprehended seven people including Amir Sohail alias Rambo during separate raids in the provincial capital. Cops also conducted a raid to arrest a man named Badshah, in Rawalpindi, however, he managed to escape.

Meanwhile, Punjab IG Rao Sardar took notice of video of accused Rambo filmed in the police station and ordered registration of an FIR. Police registered a case under section 155-c of Police Order against an in-charge investigation, a Moharar Investigation, a Moharar Operations and a driver. New in-charge investigation arrested the cops for allowing a crime reporter to record video of the accused involved in a high profile case as it could affect the course of investigation. The cops were presented before a local magistrate. The judge sent them on judicial remand on one day notice. Further investigation is underway.

BACKGROUND: It all started on August 14, when Ayesha along with her companions was allegedly harassed and manhandled by a mob in Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day. The victim stated in her complaint that she was filming a video near Minar-e-Pakistan along with her friends when a charged mob of around 400 people attacked them. She alleged that the mob molested her and tossed her in the air and she stripped in public. Ayesha also alleged that her gold ornaments, cash, and mobile phone were also snatched by the mob.