YDA backs drive against licensing exam

LAHORE : The Young Doctors Association (YDA), Punjab, has expressed solidarity with the house officers and medical officers to lead the movement against National Licensing Examination under Pakistan Medical Commission.

This was observed during a general council/CC meeting of YDAP held under the chairmanship of CEC Dr Mian Rashid in the absence of Chairman YDA Punjab Dr Shoaib Rasul Warraich.

YDAP president Dr Danish Awan briefed the GC/CC about the current situation of the movement against NLE/PMC. GC/CC appreciated the resistance shown by medical students and house officers and their commitment to the cause.

It was agreed that only the aggrieved party (medical students/house officers) should decide regarding the future course of action.

President YDAP instructed all chapter presidents to coordinate with their house officers/medical students and chalk out a policy for protests across Punjab.

The notice taken by the prime minister was seen as a positive development and it was decided that concerns will be conveyed to all relevant officials.

GC/CC congratulated the newly-elected President YDA JHL Dr Naveed Ahmed and commended CEC YDAP Dr Mian Rashid on his efforts to expedite the process of elections across Punjab.

It was decided that elections in the remaining chapters will be concluded at the earliest in order to further strengthen the organisation.