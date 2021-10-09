Genocide of Muslims in India condemned

LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami (TI) Ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has said genocide of Muslims of India is the “real objective of Modi regime” but the Muslim governments are doing nothing practical to stop it. Commenting on a viral video showing Indian authorities mutilating dead body of a Muslim in Assam, Shujaudding Sheikh said on Friday that ever since the extremist BJP government had passed the notorious ‘Citizenship Law’ in Assam, the local Muslim population had been forcibly evicted from their homes, lands and other properties by branding them as ‘aliens’ and being forced into such ghettos which lacked even the basic amenities of life.