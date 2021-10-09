Emergency management system praised

LAHORE:A delegation comprising of 21 members from Alkidamt Foundation headed by Ikram-Ul-Haq Subhani, Foundation President in Punjab, visited Emergency Services Headquarters to present a bouquet to Founder of Emergency Services in Pakistan Dr Rizwan Naseer in recognition of his valuable services to establish a comprehensive model of emergency management system in Pakistan and making the country resilient through tireless challenging journey from 2005 earthquake to United Nations INSARAG certification.
The Alkidamt delegates also witnessed the ongoing 10th National Rescue Challenge at Emergency Services Academy. In his concluding remarks, Dr Rizwan Naseer thanked the delegates especially the SVP for being with him on the National Resilient Day. He said that Rescue will provide training to Alkidmat volunteers so that they could play their active role in saving lives and promoting safety in Pakistan.
LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami Ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has said genocide of Muslims of India is the “real objective of...
LAHORE:Sometimes small things bring big smile - that can be seen and felt. Arundhati Roy rose to prominence with her...
LAHORE:University of Health Sciences and Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre will collaborate...
LAHORE:Pandora Papers were made more sensationalised in Pakistan while $250 million capital was taken out of the...
LAHORE:Pakistan Flour Mills Association has once against threatened to observe strike over what it called low volume...
LAHORE:Rickshaw Manufacturers Association President Mian Asad Hameed called on Punjab Acting Governor Chaudhry Pervaiz...