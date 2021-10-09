Emergency management system praised

LAHORE:A delegation comprising of 21 members from Alkidamt Foundation headed by Ikram-Ul-Haq Subhani, Foundation President in Punjab, visited Emergency Services Headquarters to present a bouquet to Founder of Emergency Services in Pakistan Dr Rizwan Naseer in recognition of his valuable services to establish a comprehensive model of emergency management system in Pakistan and making the country resilient through tireless challenging journey from 2005 earthquake to United Nations INSARAG certification.

The Alkidamt delegates also witnessed the ongoing 10th National Rescue Challenge at Emergency Services Academy. In his concluding remarks, Dr Rizwan Naseer thanked the delegates especially the SVP for being with him on the National Resilient Day. He said that Rescue will provide training to Alkidmat volunteers so that they could play their active role in saving lives and promoting safety in Pakistan.