Foolproof security for Eid Milad

LAHORE:DIG Operations Lahore Capt (retd) Sohail Chaudhry has said that foolproof security will be provided to all gatherings, milads, conferences, processions and rallies on the occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal. He expressed these views during an important meeting with Ulema on Friday. Security arrangements were discussed on the occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH). Notable ulema Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Maulana M Ali Naqshbandi, Pir Syed M Usman Noori, Mufti Intikhab Ahmad Noori, Sardar M Tahir Dogar, Mufti M Imran Hanafi, Maulana M Tahir Shehzad, Mufti Haseeb Qadri, Maulana Naeem Javed Noori and other religious scholars attended the meeting. SSP Operations Ismail Kharak, in-charge DIB Rizwan Latif and other officers were present on the occasion. Capt Sohail said search and sweep operations will continue throughout the city and citizens should celebrate Eid-e-Milad with devotion and respect.
