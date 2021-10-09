 
Saturday October 09, 2021
US nuclear sub arrives in Guam

World
AFP
October 09, 2021

Washington: An American nuclear-powered submarine that was damaged in a collision with an object in the South China Sea arrived on Friday in Guam with 11 injured aboard, a US official said. The US Navy revealed on Thursday that the USS Connecticut, a Seawolf class fast-attack submarine, had "struck an object while submerged" on October 2 in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region.

