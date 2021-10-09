Balochistan governor accepts resignations of three ministers

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Jam Kamal Khan has said he will not step down from his post on the demand of "12 people”, Geo News reported Friday.

“I will continue my struggle and will not resign on the call of 12 people,” he said. Speaking about the internal rift within the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), the chief minister said that all the members of BAP and its allied parties are supporting him except for a few BAP members who tendered their resignations to the Balochistan governor.

CM Kamal said that some of his “companions” have tried to remove him from the post of the chief minister before too, adding that he would not let this “void” persist within the party. “We are trying that the ministers take their resignations back,” said CM Kamal. “If they don't take their resignations back, we would have to appoint new ministers."

Meanwhile, Governor of Balochistan, Syed Zahoor Agha, has accepted the resignations of three disgruntled ministers of the provincial cabinet. Sources privy to the matter said that the resignations of Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Mir Asad Baloch, and Zahoor Ahmed Buledi have been accepted.

On October 6, a group of ministers, including Buledi, Khetran, and Asad Baloch, had tendered their resignation to the Balochistan cabinet. Other provincial assembly members who handed in their resignations, included Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri, Akbar Askani, Sikandar Umrani, Bushra Rind, Mahjabeen Sheeran, and Lala Rasheed Baloch.