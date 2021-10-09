Sarfraz, Haider, Fakhar inducted into T20 World Cup squad

LAHORE: As was expected three changes were made to the national team selected for the ICC T20 World Cup to be held in Oman and the UAE.

The national selection committee has called in former captain Sarfraz Ahmed, Haider Ali and Fakhar Zaman in place of Azam Khan, Mohammad Husnain and Khushdil Shah.

In another development, former off spinner Saqlain Mushtaq was named the head coach for the World Cup.

Pakistan will open their campaign with a match against India on October 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It will be followed by fixtures against New Zealand, Afghanistan and two qualifier teams.

Chief selector Mohammad Wasim told media here that Sarfraz and Haider had replaced Azam and Hasnain. Fakhar, who was originally named as a reserve, replaced Khushdil.

The decision on Sohaib Maqsood’s inclusion in the squad will be made following medical advice. The top-order batter underwent MRI scans for the lower back after the October 6 National T20 match between Northern and Central Punjab.

Wasim further stated: “After reviewing player performances in the highly-competitive National T20 and in consultation with the team management, we have decided to include Haider Ali, Fakhar Zaman and Sarfraz Ahmed in the squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

“The three in-form players bring with them wealth of experience and talent, and provide further stability, balance and strength to the side.

“It must be tough for Azam, Khushdil and Hasnain for missing out but they still have a lot to offer in their careers. They are in our future plans as a lot of cricket has to be played post the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 and in the lead up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

“I am pleased with the intensity and high quality of cricket that we have witnessed in the National T20. It has not only provided the players excellent match practice . . . also given us the opportunity to closely monitor the player progress and then make decisions that are in the best interest of the side for what will be a cut-throat tournament.”

The changes were announced by the PCB two days off from the deadline for the submission of the final squads for the tournament.

Haider’s form in the National T20 Cup, including three unbeaten half-centuries, earned him a place in the final 15, while Azam’s indifferent form helped Sarfaraz get into the squad.

Fakhar’s inclusion was perhaps less surprising, with the player already part of the travelling reserves in the initial squad. Khushdil has found it tough going at the National T20 Cup this year.

The changes to the squad brought to an end mounting speculation about likely changes based on recent performances. Several names had been bandied about over the past fortnight. They included Sahibzada Farhan, Aamer Yamin and Shoaib Malik.

The 15-member squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper) , Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sohaib Maqsood.

Traveling reserves – Khushdil Shah (Southern Punjab), Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh) and Usman Qadir (Central Punjab)

Player Support Personnel: Mansoor Rana (manager), Saqlain Mushtaq (interim head coach), Shahid Aslam (assistant head coach), Mathew Hayden (batting consultant), Vernon Philander (bowling consultant), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Drikus Saaiman (strength and conditioning coach), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Talha Ejaz (team analyst), Col (retd) Muhammad Imran (Security Manager), Ibrahim Badees (media and digital manager), Dr Najeeb Soomro (team doctor) and Malang Ali (Masseur).