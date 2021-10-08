Diplomat Business Club president organises global business summit

DUBAI: President of the Diplomat Business Club Dubai and former ambassador Javed Malik hosted a high-profile international business summit, which was attended by business and corporate leaders representing 35 countries in the presence of UAE’s Minister of Foreign Trade Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi as the chief guest.

The prestigious summit was also attended by members of the royal family, diplomats, CEOs and government officials including the president of WAIPA (World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies), Mr Fahad Al Gergawi, who is also the chief executive of Dubai Government Investment Authority, FDI Dubai.

While addressing the summit in the presence of delegates from the United Arab Emirates, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Italy, Spain, China, Pakistan, Turkey, Singapore, Azerbaijan, Russia, Ukraine as well as the Central Asian states, Javed Malik said that as the world starts to move forward slowly but steadily from the challenges of the pandemic crises, the real priority of the most countries is to ensure economic recovery and therefore the business and corporate leaders have a vital role to play in this journey towards the collective economic revival.

Therefore, as a global network of business and corporate leaders, the Diplomat Business Club is creating opportunities that connect business leaders, diplomats and government officials in an effort to learn from each other’s experiences and evolve strategies that can help navigate through the challenges and pave the way for successful economic recovery in the post-covid world, he added. He said the nature of doing business is transitioning towards digital transformation and it is vital for the businessmen to carry out their businesses in line with the future needs and challenges, making themselves “Future Ready”. He said unless the businesses cater to the modern trends, they will struggle to survive in the contemporary globalised marketplace. He said the business owners and CEOs must focus on digital transformation, if they still want to keep their businesses profitable and viable, and this will only be possible if they educate, and equip themselves with rapid developments in the technologies, such as blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, 5G internet, Quantum & Cloud Computing as well as Crypto currency.

He said the Diplomat Business Club, in association with leading names in the digital business, would be organising a series of activities that would help businesses make the transition towards digitization and make them “Future Ready”.

Speaking about the Dubai Expo, Javed Malik said: “It is for the first time in history that a world expo is taking place in this region, therefore Pakistan’s business community must take part in the Dubai Expo as it would give them a unique opportunity to network with the global business community and showcase their products and services to 190 countries taking part in this six-month long event.

The UAE Minister, Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi appreciated the work being done by the Diplomat Business Club and said that the UAE has created a business and investor-friendly ecosystem that welcomes people from around the world. He called upon the business community to take full advantage of the Dubai Expo to expand their businesses and reach newer markets. --PR