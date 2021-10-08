Water sports to begin at Hawks Bay in three weeks

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is going to start water sports at Hawks Bay with the help of the private sector in three weeks’ time.

Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab visited Hawks Bay on Thursday and reviewed the arrangements for water sports. He said that the opening of the water sports project in the next three weeks is good news for the citizens.

“Water sports have been neglected in the past. The implementation of this project will provide a great and healthy recreation to the citizens, for which we are using the beach,” said Wahab, who is also the Sindh government’s spokesman and the chief minister’s law adviser.

He said jet boats have been procured for water sports at Hawks Bay, adding that the road leading towards the seaside has also been repaired. He also said the road from Machhli Chowk to Kanupp is being constructed to facilitate the movement of citizens, adding that efforts are being made to provide good entertainment to the people of the city.

“The PPP [Pakistan Peoples Party] government in Sindh will restore the colours of Karachi, and introduce more such healthy entertainment projects for the citizens,” said the administrator.

Accompanied by Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi and the relevant officers, Wahab also visited the Manora beach. He said the provincial government is beautifying the Manora beach for the people Karachi.

“The project has been brought by the Sindh government so that the citizens of Karachi who love the sea can come here and enjoy the best entertainment.” Reviewing the ongoing development works at Manora, the administrator said that the structure of the beach is being designed in such a way that the citizens can easily enjoy the view of the sea. “Those who love the sea come here and enjoy the atmosphere and have the best moments.” He said that canopy-style chairs are also being installed for the citizens to sit in so that they can enjoy the beach in a fun and safe environment with their families.