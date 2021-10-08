German prize goes to Navalny

Berlin: A German prize for democracy and freedom of expression was on Thursday awarded to imprisoned Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny and his FBK anti-corruption foundation.
"Of course, we’ll keep going," Navalny’s close ally Leonid Volkov, who lives in exile, said as he accepted the M100 Media Award in Potsdam, just outside Berlin. Despite repression by the Kremlin, "we have proved that corruption is a human rights problem," Volkov added. Navalny’s FBK is in practice largely forbidden by court orders from any activity, including publishing content online, organising demonstrations or standing in elections.
Panama City: More than 50 migrants have died since the start of the year while trying to cross the Panama jungle in an...
Abdulrazak Gurnah, the Tanzanian-born author awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature, forged a critically acclaimed...
Moscow: As the flames were dying down in the wake of a deadly riot at a high-security penal colony in Siberia in April...
London: Greenpeace on Thursday lost a court bid to overturn the British government’s decision to allow energy major...
Brandenburg an der Havel, Germany: A 100-year-old former concentration camp guard who became the oldest person to be...
Mukalla, Yemen: Torrential rains caused widespread floods in the southern Yemeni city of Mukalla, where a young man...