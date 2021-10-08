Section 144 imposed to control smog

Lahore:The Punjab Home Department has imposed Section 144 across the province in order to contain smog.

The Punjab government imposed Section 144 across Punjab, including Lahore, to control smog. Section 144 has been imposed on burning of crop residues, tires and rubber products. According to a notification, immediate steps are being taken to deal with the smog threat. Old-fashioned kilns will be shut down to protect atmosphere from smog, and burning of garbage, tires, plastics, polythene bags, rubber leather items and all related items will be banned.

The provincial government has directed the administrative secretaries concerned, commissioners and deputy commissioners to make certain arrangements accordingly.