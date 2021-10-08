Section 144 imposed to control smog

Lahore:The Punjab Home Department has imposed Section 144 across the province in order to contain smog.
The Punjab government imposed Section 144 across Punjab, including Lahore, to control smog. Section 144 has been imposed on burning of crop residues, tires and rubber products. According to a notification, immediate steps are being taken to deal with the smog threat. Old-fashioned kilns will be shut down to protect atmosphere from smog, and burning of garbage, tires, plastics, polythene bags, rubber leather items and all related items will be banned.
The provincial government has directed the administrative secretaries concerned, commissioners and deputy commissioners to make certain arrangements accordingly.
LAHORE:A 33-year-old man was shot dead by two brothers in the Defence-A area over a financial dispute on...
LAHORE:Certificates were distributed, on Thursday, among the participants of a course on pelvic floor physiotherapy at...
LAHORE:A meeting regarding scholarships for Afghan students under the Prime Minister’s Directives was held at...
LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said provision of foolproof security to foreign...
LAHORE:Punjab Women Protection Authority in collaboration with Oxfam in Pakistan and Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi ...
LAHORE:Justice Shahid Karim on Thursday summoned officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board and the city traffic police...