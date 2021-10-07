Three treasure hunters held

MANSEHRA: The Battal police arrested a group of treasure hunters who were involved in digging graves in search of antiquities, police said on Wednesday.

“We have arrested three members of a gang who were involved in digging the graves in parts of the district for a long time,” Aurangzeb Tanoli, the station house officer, told reporters. He identified the arrested persons as Mohammad Haroon, Saeed Ahmad and Mohammad Zeeshan.

‘“We have started an investigation into the development,” Tanoli said. He added that the police launched a crackdown against the outlaws by the order of the district police officer. The people of Battal were over the graves digging incidents and had demanded the police to launch a crackdown against the treasure hunters. The police had arrested a group of such treasure hunters from Dhodial area and seized metal detectors and other equipment from their possession earlier this year.