PMLN activist joins PTI

BISHAM: Former member of district council and Pakistan Muslim League local leader Sarfaraz Khan has joined the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf along with his supporters.

He formally made the announcement at a meeting with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai was also present on the Occasion. The chief minister welcomed Sarfaraz and his colleagues into the party-fold.

The chief minister said that the PTI was committed to developing the backward areas. “We have launched several revolutionary projects in the province to facilitate people. The provision of free of cost health facilities to people is a tremendous achievement of the government,” he went on to add.