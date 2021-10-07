PMLN activist joins PTI

BISHAM: Former member of district council and Pakistan Muslim League local leader Sarfaraz Khan has joined the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf along with his supporters.
He formally made the announcement at a meeting with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai was also present on the Occasion. The chief minister welcomed Sarfaraz and his colleagues into the party-fold.
The chief minister said that the PTI was committed to developing the backward areas. “We have launched several revolutionary projects in the province to facilitate people. The provision of free of cost health facilities to people is a tremendous achievement of the government,” he went on to add.
ABBOTTABAD: As many as 150 researchers were awarded for innovative research for publications at a ceremony arranged...
PESHAWAR: The Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar on Wednesday successfully conducted the cochlear implant for three...
MANSEHRA: The Battal police arrested a group of treasure hunters who were involved in digging graves in search of...
MANSEHRA: The Pakistan People’s Party’s provincial general secretary Shuja Salim Khan on Wednesday said that the...
JAMRUD: Khyber Sugar Hospital held a free medical camp in Jamrud tehsil where more than 100 patients were examined and...
PESHAWAR: Senior officials assured the members of the Sikh community at the Gurdwara Bhai Joga Singh on Wednesday that...