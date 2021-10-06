Teachers’ Day celebration held

Islamabad: To pay homage to the untiring efforts and constructive contribution of the teachers to the nation, Teacher’s Day was observed at IMCG(PG), F-7/4.

The event started with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by Na’at. The students participated zealously in various activities like English and Urdu poetry recitation, singing, a speech and a one act play, to show their love and respect for the nation builders.

The chief guest, Iffat Khalid, shared her thoughts with the audience by emphasising the nobility of the teaching profession. The principal, Professor Sualeha Jabeen, presented a bouquet to the chief guest and gave away tokens of appreciation to the participant teachers and students. The event ended with the National Anthem.