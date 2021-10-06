Teachers’ Day celebration held

Islamabad: To pay homage to the untiring efforts and constructive contribution of the teachers to the nation, Teacher’s Day was observed at IMCG(PG), F-7/4.
The event started with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by Na’at. The students participated zealously in various activities like English and Urdu poetry recitation, singing, a speech and a one act play, to show their love and respect for the nation builders.
The chief guest, Iffat Khalid, shared her thoughts with the audience by emphasising the nobility of the teaching profession. The principal, Professor Sualeha Jabeen, presented a bouquet to the chief guest and gave away tokens of appreciation to the participant teachers and students. The event ended with the National Anthem.
Islamabad : Comstech Coordinator General, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Chodhary on Tuesday constituted a technical committee to...
Islamabad : Another death due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory in the last 24 hours...
Rawalpindi : Supply of natural gas to domestic consumers has vanished in many parts of the city and cantonment board...
Islamabad : The development work on the country’s first ever literature based museum in regional languages was in...
Islamabad : The police arrested 64 persons during snap checking in last week and recovered 56 pistols, two rifles, one...
Islamabad : The government of Japan in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations...