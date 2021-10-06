Silkbank partners with Silverlake

KARACHI: Silkbank has partnered with Silverlake to successfully deploy the Mastercard module for the pilot launch of Mastercard credit cards this month, and commercial launch in November 2021, a statement said.

Silkbank Director Retail Banking Shahram Raza Bakhtiari said, “The successful launch of Mastercard is in line with Silkbank’s robust consumer strategy. We are fully committed to heavily investing in technology to cater to our many new initiatives, which are technology-driven and will create a competitive advantage for us by creating solutions for our customers that are ahead of the technology trend.”

Silkverlake Symmetri COO Maris Ozolins said, “We understand that every customer is unique; hence we bring hyper-personalised and configurable technology together with experience to execute the transformation. Our methodologies are proven not solely on technology, but the commitment and expertise behind that technology, which has ensured our 100 percent successful track record for over 30 years.”