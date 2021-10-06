Macron hosts Africa ‘summit’

Paris: President Emmanuel Macron will host a conference on Africa on Friday billed as a summit but with no other leaders attending, as he aims to readjust France’s relationship with the continent.
Instead of other heads of state and premiers, Macron is inviting hundreds of young businesspeople, artists and sporting figures to the southern city of Montpellier. The aim is "to listen to the words of African youth" and "to leave behind obsolete formulas and frameworks", said a French presidential official who asked not to be named.
Fort-de-France: France’s oldest man Jules Theobald has died at the age of 112, media reports said Tuesday quoting...
Monrovia: Hundreds of women protested in Liberia’s capital Monrovia on Tuesday against a wave of alleged ritual...
Vatican City: The financial fraud trial of a once powerful Catholic cardinal and nine others resumed on Tuesday at the...
Los Llanos de Aridane, Spain: The lives of thousands may have been devastated by the volcano’s eruption on La Palma...
Bucharest: The Romanian government of liberal Prime Minister Florin Citu was brought down by a no-confidence vote in...
Paris: French Catholic clergy sexually abused around 216,000 minors spanning seven decades since 1950, a "massive...