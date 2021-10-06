Macron hosts Africa ‘summit’

Paris: President Emmanuel Macron will host a conference on Africa on Friday billed as a summit but with no other leaders attending, as he aims to readjust France’s relationship with the continent.

Instead of other heads of state and premiers, Macron is inviting hundreds of young businesspeople, artists and sporting figures to the southern city of Montpellier. The aim is "to listen to the words of African youth" and "to leave behind obsolete formulas and frameworks", said a French presidential official who asked not to be named.