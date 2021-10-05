Forensic Branch to be established: CCPO

LAHORE:Lahore Police would establish a Forensic Branch on the lines of its legal branch to facilitate investigation officers during their analysis and evidences process. An agreement would be signed with the University of Health Sciences (UHS) soon for this purpose.

This was stated by Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar during his visit of UHS on Monday where he inaugurated a five days training workshop on the subject 'Crime Scene to Court Room' held here in collaboration with UHS. DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal, UHS Forensic Sciences department's head Dr Allah Rakha, senior police officers and investigation in charges participated in the workshop. Vice Chancellor UHS Professor Dr Javed Akram welcomed the distinguished guests and informed the participants about the main features and purpose of the workshop. While addressing the participants, Commander Lahore Police said that capacity building of Investigation Officers of Lahore police in the field of forensic examination and analysis has been the need of the hour.