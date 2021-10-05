Dubai Expo arrangements finalised

LAHORE:The 5th meeting of the Steering Committee on Dubai Expo was held under the chairmanship of Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday at Civil Secretariat in which arrangements for the participation of Punjab in Dubai Expo were finalised.

The steering committee approved administrative and financial measures for participation in the Dubai Expo. The meeting approved the formation of a cultural sub-committee comprising members of Information and Culture, Planning and Development and Punjab Investment Board. An international business conference will be held on November 21 at the Dubai Expo and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will be chief guest. Ministers, MPAs, administrative secretaries and investors from Pakistan and other countries will attend the business conference.

Aslam Iqbal said Dubai Expo would open new avenues for investment. He said investment opportunities in various sectors of Punjab would be highlighted through Dubai Expo. Dr Erfa Iqbal, CEO, Punjab Board of Investment and Trade gave a briefing on the preparations for the participation of various departments in the Dubai Expo.