CM flags off 64 new Metro buses

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday inaugurated a fleet of 64 new environment-friendly buses for Lahore metro bus service.

While addressing the inaugurating ceremony held at metro bus depot Ferozepur Road here, the CM said the present government was striving hard to resolve the problems of Lahorities on priority basis, adding that underpasses and overhead bridges were being constructed to overcome the traffic problems, besides improving the transport system.

He said the Lahore Masstransit Authority would provide best travelling facility to 125,000 passengers daily. Usman Buzdar said the PTI-led government had saved resources worth more than Rs 2 billion in contract with VEDA, adding that the earlier deal was signed with a foreign company, while the current contract had been signed with a Pakistani company to save foreign reserves, besides encouraging local businesses.

He said the incumbent government had completed and made the orange line metro train project operational in the best national interest. The CM disclosed that electric buses project would be started in Lahore to overcome the environmental pollution and new environment friendly buses would also be launched in major cities of the province. He further said that there was a shortage of passengers in feeder buses but launching of cash fare system had resulted in a hundred per cent and 26 per cent increase in the number of commuters in Lahore and Multan feeder buses, respectively. He said the enforcement of Punjab Vehicle Inspection and Certification System (VICS) in 27 districts were important in overcoming the road accidents and environmental degradation.

The CM said the government had also extended the duration of VICS fitness certificates for six months, and an axle load management system would be introduced in nine districts to save roads. Usman Buzdar said the decision had been made to expand the scope of Lahore Transport Company (LTC) by renaming it as Punjab Transport Company(PTC) to provide modern transport facilities in Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Mianwali and DG Khan.

He said that a modern bus terminal would be constructed at Thokar Niaz Baig at a cost of Rs 3 billion. The government was committed to launch a modern mass transit system in major cities to provide the best transport facilities to the general public, he maintained.

The Chief Minister said public service was a priority agenda of the PTI government and would keep serving the masses with commitment and zeal. The CM formally handed over buses to Punjab Mass-transit Authority and inspected the facilities after unveiling the plaque.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday directed to accelerate work on development projects and said that completion of more than 15,500 projects in three years was commendable.

He said this while chairing a meeting at P&D Board to review progress on ADP 2021-22. Chairman P&D briefed that Rs 241 billion had been released under the Annual Development Programme (ADP).

The CM said that 3,975 development schemes would be completed in the current financial year and approval of 95 per cent of development projects had been accorded. He further directed that development schemes be completed timely, and added that utilization of released funds should be ensured.

The secretaries should regularly review the pace of development work while the officials concerned should conduct the on-ground inspection, he added. The CM said that no compromise would be made on quality and transparency of development projects.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday gave approval to construct an elevated expressway from Gulberg to Motorway M-2. The approval was accorded in a meeting held here to review the elevated expressway project.

The CM said the project would ease the daily movement of citizens as traffic load would be reduced to 65 percent on major roads. It is pertinent to mention here that the expressway would cover Canal Bank Road, Jail road, Ferozepur Road, Multan Road, Bund Road to Babu Sabu and a bus passageway would also be constructed alongside.