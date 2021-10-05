PIA to resume Kuwait flights

KARACHI: After lapse of almost one year, PIA announced it was resuming its flights to Kuwait, operating from Lahore initially, with two flights a week.

Earlier, the Kuwaiti authorities had imposed restriction on all Pakistan registered planes and pilots to fly into the emirate of Kuwait, while Kuwaiti carrier was flying freely into Pakistan. Rigorous efforts were undertaken by PIA management, involving all government and diplomatic channels for creating a balance in the flying rights.

The Aviation Division of the Government of Pakistan lead by Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan then took strict notice of the mismatch in reciprocal rights and ordered Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority to constrain the foreign carrier to also limit its flights to Pakistan. This enabled resumption of rights to Pakistan’s national airline as well.

PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik thanked government of Pakistan and in particular the minister for aviation and the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority for adhering to the concerns of the national carrier and also acknowledged the efforts and support extended by the Foreign Office, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kuwait and Kuwait’s Ambassador to Pakistan. He said in his tweet that PIA vows to serve the interests of the nation, will full zeal and dedication.