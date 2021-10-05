PIA to resume Kuwait flights

KARACHI: After lapse of almost one year, PIA announced it was resuming its flights to Kuwait, operating from Lahore initially, with two flights a week.
Earlier, the Kuwaiti authorities had imposed restriction on all Pakistan registered planes and pilots to fly into the emirate of Kuwait, while Kuwaiti carrier was flying freely into Pakistan. Rigorous efforts were undertaken by PIA management, involving all government and diplomatic channels for creating a balance in the flying rights.
The Aviation Division of the Government of Pakistan lead by Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan then took strict notice of the mismatch in reciprocal rights and ordered Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority to constrain the foreign carrier to also limit its flights to Pakistan. This enabled resumption of rights to Pakistan’s national airline as well.
PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik thanked government of Pakistan and in particular the minister for aviation and the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority for adhering to the concerns of the national carrier and also acknowledged the efforts and support extended by the Foreign Office, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kuwait and Kuwait’s Ambassador to Pakistan. He said in his tweet that PIA vows to serve the interests of the nation, will full zeal and dedication.
KARACHI: Businessmen on Monday demanded of the National Accountability Board to revive the liaison committee it had...
ISLAMABAD: As many as 12.48 million mobile phone sets have been manufactured locally, including five million 4G...
LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Nauman Kabir has said a little attention could enable...
LAHORE: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and PepsiCo Pakistan have announced partnership for Pakistan Pavilion...
Paris: Governments must step up investment in low-carbon hydrogen to unlock its potential and help the world achieve...
Manchester, United Kingdom: Britain´s finance minister unveiled on Monday measures to help people find jobs after the...