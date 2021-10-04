PCB begins process to hire new CEO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) hunt for a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) started with a virtual meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) Sunday evening.

The position fell vacant with the resignation of Wasim Khan last month.

Since the post of PCB CEO has constitutional backing, filling the position is not only a requirement but also mandatory. The virtual BoG meeting held Sunday was chaired by PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja.

‘The News’ has learnt from well-placed sources that the participants of the meeting discussed hiring a new CEO and deciding the perks and privileges related to the post.

Wasim was drawing a hefty amount of Rs3.5 million per month besides other perks and privileges.

Wasim’s main responsibility was to lure international teams and mega stars to tour Pakistan. He was considered capable of doing that mainly because of his county cricket experience. But his tenure as CEO never proved successful. The NZ team pulling out just before the start of the tour and the ECB decision not to take Pakistan’s short trip left a big question mark over his utility for Pakistan cricket. The absence of DRS from the New Zealand tour that completely changed the nature of the ODI series was the final nail in the coffin.

‘The News’ has learnt that the Board members gave go-ahead to Ramiz Raja to appoint a new CEO after fulfilling all the constitutional requirements.

It is believed that the new CEO may not be entitled to the same perks and privileges that Wasim was enjoying.

It is believed that the new CEO will not be getting more than Rs1.5 million per month in salary.