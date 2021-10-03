Customs officials, Khyber chamber leaders meet

JAMRUD: A meeting of the new office-bearers of Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Customs Transit Trade officials was held in Landikotal tehsil of Khyber tribal district.
Customs Transit Trade officials also attended the meeting. Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh, director general of Customs Transit Trade, chaired the joint meeting. Director Transit Peshawar Arbab Qaiser, Deputy Collector Transit Torkham Amanat Khan, President Khyber Chamber of Commerce Hassan Ali Shah, Vice-President Yousuf Afridi, former president of the commerce Colonel (r) Siddique Afridi and others were also present.
Col (r) Siddique Afridi, former president of the Khyber Chamber of Commerce, briefed Imtiaz Ahmed on the problems of traders and customs clearance agents at the Torkham border.
