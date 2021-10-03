Two killed in road accidents

Two people lost their lives in road accidents on Saturday.
A policeman died in a road accident near Naurus Chowrangi. Rescuers transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) where he was identified as 28-year-old Akhtar Zaib, son of Sarfaraz. The SITE A Section police said the cop was riding on a motorcycle when a speedy truck hit his vehicle, killing him on the spot. He was a naib qasib at the investigation wing of the South Zone police.
Separately, an unidentified man died in a road accident on Superhighway within the limits of the SITE Superhighway police station. He was taken to the ASH where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
