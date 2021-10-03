Climate ministry compiling database

Islamabad : The climate change ministry is compiling a database that would consist of documentary and video record of the saplings planted under Ten Billion Tree Tsunami programme.

According to the details, the ministry claims that one billion saplings have been planted in last three years and it would present irrefutable data to the relevant forums to prove authenticity of this process that was initiated on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that various opposition parties have been continuously raising doubts about total number of saplings planted by the Imran-led government in last three years.

An official informed that various teams have got engaged in preparing videos of the areas that were once barren but now they are giving green look after plantation of saplings under Ten Billion Tree Tsunami programme.

He said “We have been pursuing a three-pronged policy for last three years. First, we confronted the timber mafia and pushed it back to halt the threat of deforestation. Secondly, forty per cent of the target has been achieved through afforestation or new plantations on both public and private lands. Thirdly, sixty per cent of the target has been achieved through restoring forests with assisted natural regeneration.”

The climate change ministry has already submitted documentary evidence to the SC about plantation of saplings in the country. He said “Billion Tree Tsunami is not only a source of ecological pride and a gift to our future generations but also a project that instils hope that a cleaner Pakistan is not only possible but also achievable.”