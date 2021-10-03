Regroup and refocus

After the two-year high-profile investigation conducted by the National Crime Agency (NCA), the Westminster Magisterial Court has ordered the unfreezing of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and his family's bank accounts for lack of evidence of corruption and money laundering. The judgment has an undeniable impact on the Pakistani political ambiance, especially as the 2023 general elections draw closer. Instead of corroborating the claims by the government against the Sharifs, it has triggered a controversial debate.

Foreign courts are beyond any prejudice and influence, so the judgement made by the foreign court certainly holds ground. The recent development has certainly put the existing regime on the back foot. The narrative vigorously propagated by the existing government against corruption seems to be losing its significance while the combined opposition’s allegations of being victimised has strengthened. Under the prevailing circumstances it is the need of the hour that the current government revisit its policies and introduce certain reforms to attain the losing confidence of the people.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock