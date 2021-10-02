PMLN complains to IGP against Nowshera cops

NOWSHERA: The local leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday accused the Jalozai police of victimising political opponents of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and demanded Inspector-General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari to order a probe into the issue. The PML-N district president Hamza Parvez, general secretary Nihal Khan, Alam Sharif, Shahid Rokhan and Abid Yousafzai levelled the victimization allegations against the police while speaking at a news conference. They accused the Jalozai Police of launching a bogus search and strike operation overnight and making arrests to appease the ruling party leaders. The PML-N leaders alleged that Deputy Superintendent Roshan Zeb and Jalozai Police Station SHO Zaffar carried out the so-called operation only to win favour with the ruling party influential figures by arresting their rivals.

They pointed out that Haji Nawab Khan had contested the National Assembly constituency NA-26 election in the year 2018 on the PML-N ticket. The speakers said the police illegally raided the residence of Haji Nawab Khan and arrested him and his other companions, including his security guards under the garb of a search and strike operation.