NAB chairman’s appointment: Imran likely to meet Shehbaz next week

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to hold a crucial meeting with Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif next week on the appointment of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman.

Sources said that the government’s legal minds would present their suggestions as to whether appointing a new anti-graft body chief or extending the tenure of the incumbent one. They added that the Attorney General for Pakistan’s (AGP) office has sent a draft of various amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) to PM’s Office. However, details on these amendments are yet to be disclosed.

It is learnt the AGP office’s draft regarding the amendments to the NAO would also be discussed and the participants would give their point of view on the matter during the meeting. AGP Khalid Jawed Khan has a strong view that the credibility and transparency were vital in the accountability process.

It is expected that he would support the consultation process between the prime minister and the leader of the opposition in National Assembly on the appointment of the NAB chairman. The AGP also believes that the arrest power of the NAB chairman should be regulated in view of the apex court rulings. Similarly, accountability courts should be authorised to grant bail to the accused.

It has also been learnt that Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem will brief PM Imran on whether or not he should proceed with consulting opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif on the matter. Under the law, consultation between the premier and the leader of the opposition in NA is mandatory but PM Imran is no longer interested to move ahead with that.

Leaders of the ruling PTI are of the view that Shehbaz was facing serious corruption charges and references were filed against him; therefore, he should not be consulted. The government functionaries believe that it was a principle of natural justice that whoever was facing an inquiry should not be considered in the consultation process. If the PM agrees on the consultation process, it could be done through writing. Even a Supreme Court judgment also observed that best consultation would be in “writing”.

It has been learnt that ‘powerful circles' want the tenure of NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal extended. Otherwise, they want former SC judge Azmat Saeed Sheikh to be appointed against the post. However, one section within the government believes that former chief justice Nasirul Mulk's name should be considered for ensuring credibility in the accountability process.

The tenure of the incumbent NAB chairman is ending on October 7. It is learnt that the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) is likely to take up a complaint of misconduct against the incumbent NAB chairman next week.