Govt, OMCs, dealers pocket Rs33.33 on per litre of petrol

ISLAMABAD: Amid the rising crude oil and finished products’ prices in the international market, the Mogas consumer pays Rs33.33 more on one litre of petrol out of which Rs22.57 per liter goes to the government and the remaining Rs10.67 to oil marketing companies and dealers as the ex-refinery price of motor gasoline stands at Rs93.97 per litre.

And the LPG consumer who uses an LPG cylinder of 11.8 kg pays Rs817.09 more on one cylinder as the producer price stands at 1,586.23 per cylinder and the new price has been set at Rs2,403.55. Of Rs817.09, the consumer of LPG pays Rs404.09 to the government in the shape of 17pc general sales tax (Rs349) and petroleum development levy of Rs55.09 on purchase of 11.8 kg cylinder. The consumer pays Rs413 on one LPG cylinder in the shape of marketing and distribution margin.

The new buildup of POL and LPG prices shows the government charges Rs22.57 on one liter of petrol, which includes 10 percent customs duty, which translates into Rs8.80 per liter, petroleum development levy of Rs5.62 per liter and general sales tax of 6.84 percent, meaning Rs8.15 per liter petrol. The consumer on one liter petrol also pays Rs3.88 in the shape of inland freight margin, Rs2.97 as OMC margin and Rs3.91 on one litre of motor spirit in the shape of dealers’ commission.

Likewise, the high speed diesel consumer pays Rs33.29 more on one liter of HSD as the ex-refinery price of HSD stands at Rs89.75per liter. Of Rs33.29, the government directly charges from the consumer Rs24.87 per liter, which includes 10 percent customs duty i.e. Rs8.31 per liter, Rs5.14 per liter as petroleum development levy and Rs11.42 as 10.3 percent of GST. The remaining amount of Rs7.42 on one liter of HSD includes RS1.15 as inland freight margin, Rs2.97 as OMCs margin and Rs3.30 as dealers’ commission. However, the consumer pays Rs2.15 in the shape of dealers’ commission on one liter of HOBC (high octane blending component) and the maximum petroleum development levy of Rs30.

The consumer pays Rs13.76 in the shape of taxes, petroleum levy and OMC margin on one liter of kerosene oil (KO). The ex-refinery price of kerosene oil is Rs85.55, but consumer pays Rs99.31 for one liter of kerosene oil as the government charges from the consumers Rs8.30 on one KO liter, which includes Rs6.24 as 6.7pc GST and Rs2.06 as petroleum development levy on one litre of KO.