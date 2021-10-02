No, thank you

This refers to the news report ‘Taliban-Pakistan ties to become more complicated: top US generals’ (September 29). Commander of US Central Command General Frank McKenzie, and Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs General Mark Milley, have predicted that the relationship between Pakistan and the Taliban will become more complicated after the fall of Kabul. However, these generals – despite the twenty-year-long presence in Afghanistan – could not foresee that the Afghan army trained by them would capitulate so easily. They hardly stand qualified to make future predictions about the country.

Also, with regards to the US wanting access to Pakistan’s air corridors, one must ask: if the US could not accomplish much while its troops were in Afghanistan, what could it possibly achieve through remote operations, except messing things further?

S R H Hashmi

Karachi