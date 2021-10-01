Three PAF officers promoted to Air Marshal

ISLAMABAD: The government has promoted air officers of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to the rank of Air Marshal. The promoted air officers include Air Marshal Chaudhary Ahsan Rafiq, Air Marshal Waqas Ahmed Sulehri and Air Marshal Ahmad Hassan.

Air Marshal Chaudhary Ahsan Rafiq was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June, 1989. During his career, he commanded an Operational Flying Wing and an Operational Air Base. He has also served as Commander Air Force Strategic Command at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He is a graduate of National Defence University. Presently, he is serving as Chief Project Director JF-17 at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Marshal Waqas Ahmed Sulehri was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June, 1989. During his career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron, a Flying Wing and an Operational Air Base. He has served as Director General (Projects) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad and also performed his duties as Air in Washington DC, USA. He is a graduate of National Defence University. Presently, he is serving as Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Operations) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

Air Marshal Ahmad Hassan was commissioned in Engineering Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June, 1989. During his career, he has commanded an Engineering Wing and served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Aircraft Engineering) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He has also served as Managing Director Aircraft Rebuild Factory, Kamra. He is a graduate of National Defence University. Presently, he is serving as Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Engineering) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.