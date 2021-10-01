Younis likely to join PCB

LAHORE: As former Test cricketer Aaqib Javed is reluctant to join Pakistan cricket, former captain Younis Khan is preparing for another entry in the PCB.

Younis, who has served as the batting coach for the national team, is most likely get another position in the PCB.

As appointments continue in the PCB, sources said, the former captain is likely to get responsibilities in the board again.

On the other hand, there is speculation that former Test cricketer Aaqib had a meeting with PCB chairman Ramiz Raja during which Aaqib asked the new chairman to work at grassroots level.

He said that the role of academies is very important for strengthening domestic cricket.

However, Aaqib is hesitant to join the PCB and feels he is better off with the Lahore Qalandar.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, who is now an interim coach of the team, is likely to be named as the head coach for the T20 World Cup.

The 44-year-old is currently the Head of International Player Development at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore.

According to Geo News, the former spinner is expected to take charge in the mega-event.

The PCB has already appointed former Australia batsman Matthew Hayden and former South Africa pacer Vernon Philander as consultants for the T20 World Cup.

Saqlain was supposed to lead the coaching staff during the series against England and New Zealand, which were abandoned.

Philander is expected to arrive in Lahore on October 6, while Hayden will join the squad in Dubai. Pakistan squad is likely to leave for Dubai, from Lahore, on October 15.