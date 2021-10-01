 
Friday October 01, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Ex-top Chinese security official sacked

World

AFP
October 01, 2021

Beijing: China’s former deputy public security minister has been removed from his post and expelled from the Communist Party for corruption, the country’s anti-graft body said on Thursday. Sun Lijun, who oversaw security in Hong Kong during months of unrest, had been under investigation since last year.

More From World

More From Latest